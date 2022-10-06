Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 194,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 169,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 390,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 481,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,710,408. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

