Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.5% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $9,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,050,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 146,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Nucor by 142.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.95. 65,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

