Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 165.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.03. 23,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,205. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

