Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.89 and traded as high as $24.69. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 119,951 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Pampa Energía Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
