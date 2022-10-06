Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

