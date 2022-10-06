Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.39 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.55 ($0.05). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.05), with a volume of 263,343 shares changing hands.

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 million and a PE ratio of -23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.37.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

