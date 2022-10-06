PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

PAR Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

PAR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

