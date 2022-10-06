Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 2,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

