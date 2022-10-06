Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

NYSE KO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.57. 86,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688,434. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

