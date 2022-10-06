Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $668,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $221.14. 25,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

