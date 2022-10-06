Parisi Gray Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,343,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,848,000 after acquiring an additional 154,789 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

