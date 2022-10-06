Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

MLPX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

