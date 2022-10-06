Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,281 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,233. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37.

