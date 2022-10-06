Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 387.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.
IGSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.38. 69,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $54.56.
