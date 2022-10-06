Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,968 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,405,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 136,365 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.36. 3,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

