Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,592 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,112. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

