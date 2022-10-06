Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

VNQ traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $79.68. 223,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.