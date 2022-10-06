PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

