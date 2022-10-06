PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $95.06. 260,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,936,962. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.