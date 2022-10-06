PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

