Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 910 ($11.00) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSON. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 934 ($11.29).

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 907.20 ($10.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,518.33. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 876.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 804.26.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

