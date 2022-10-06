Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 83,189 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,189 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Certara were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,718. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -228.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

