Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $352.04. 11,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

