Pembroke Management LTD Has $10.49 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,189 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.21% of Omnicell worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 65,830 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $8,093,000.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

