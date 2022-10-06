Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in CGI were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in CGI by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 795.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

NYSE GIB traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $77.17. 2,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,665. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

