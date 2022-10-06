Pembroke Management LTD Sells 1,250 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.36% of Kornit Digital worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 65,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.0 %

KRNT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. 6,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,561. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.