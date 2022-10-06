Pembroke Management LTD Sells 8,545 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 3.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in WNS were worth $35,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WNS by 46.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WNS by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WNS. Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

