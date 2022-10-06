Pembroke Management LTD Trims Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. CRA International comprises 2.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 3.91% of CRA International worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in CRA International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRA International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRAI. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

CRA International Trading Down 0.0 %

CRAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.87. 277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,181. The company has a market cap of $658.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. Equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

CRA International Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.