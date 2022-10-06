Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175,230 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

