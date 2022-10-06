Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

