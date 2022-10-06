Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 104,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,213,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

