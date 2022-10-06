Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,868,000 after buying an additional 121,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.38. 2,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,850. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.97.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.93.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

