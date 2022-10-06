Pettee Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

