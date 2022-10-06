PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.47

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 13814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.39.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,083,241.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,746 shares of company stock worth $438,755 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

