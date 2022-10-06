PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.47

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 13814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,083,241.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,746 shares of company stock worth $438,755 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

