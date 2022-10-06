Philip O. Strawbridge Sells 15,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $614,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $586.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.14. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $88.88.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.