Philip O. Strawbridge Sells 15,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $614,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Centrus Energy Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $586.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.14. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $88.88.
Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.