PhotoChromic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,255.00 (PHCR)

PhotoChromic (PHCR) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. PhotoChromic has a total market capitalization of $121,293.16 and $12,255.00 worth of PhotoChromic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhotoChromic has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhotoChromic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PhotoChromic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

PhotoChromic Token Profile

PhotoChromic was first traded on November 14th, 2021. PhotoChromic’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,000,000 tokens. PhotoChromic’s official message board is medium.com/photochromic. PhotoChromic’s official Twitter account is @photo_chromic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhotoChromic is photochromic.io.

PhotoChromic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhotoChromic (PHCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PhotoChromic has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PhotoChromic is 0.00023304 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $745.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://photochromic.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhotoChromic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhotoChromic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhotoChromic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhotoChromic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhotoChromic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.