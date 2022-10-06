Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Photronics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 434,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,832. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

PLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 226.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 688,400 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,192,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 75.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 137,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.