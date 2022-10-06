PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFL opened at $8.39 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

