PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of PFL opened at $8.39 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
