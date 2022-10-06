Pintu Token Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (PTU)

Pintu Token (PTU) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Pintu Token has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $7,268.00 worth of Pintu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pintu Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pintu Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

Pintu Token Token Profile

Pintu Token was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Pintu Token’s total supply is 299,844,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 tokens. Pintu Token’s official Twitter account is @pintuid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pintu Token is pintu.co.id/blog. The official website for Pintu Token is www.pintu.co.id.

Pintu Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pintu Token (PTU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pintu Token has a current supply of 299,844,842 with 23,362,132 in circulation. The last known price of Pintu Token is 0.52350962 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,153.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pintu.co.id.”

