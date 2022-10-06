Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE PHD opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.