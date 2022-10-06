Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
NYSE PHD opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
