Play It Forward DAO Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (PIF)

Play It Forward DAO (PIF) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Play It Forward DAO has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Play It Forward DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Play It Forward DAO has a market capitalization of $115,839.57 and approximately $23,260.00 worth of Play It Forward DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Play It Forward DAO Token Profile

Play It Forward DAO was first traded on August 1st, 2021. Play It Forward DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,335,631 tokens. Play It Forward DAO’s official Twitter account is @pif_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Play It Forward DAO is pif-dao.medium.com. Play It Forward DAO’s official website is playitfwd.io.

Play It Forward DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Play It Forward DAO (PIF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Play It Forward DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Play It Forward DAO is 0.01230054 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $399.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playitfwd.io/.”

