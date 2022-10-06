POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading 4.2% Higher

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $7.96. 7,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,091,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $844.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,961 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

