PornVerse Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48,986.00 (PVERSE)

PornVerse (PVERSE) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One PornVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PornVerse has a market capitalization of $368,093.11 and $48,986.00 worth of PornVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PornVerse has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

PornVerse Profile

PornVerse launched on January 12th, 2022. PornVerse’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for PornVerse is www.pornverse.land. PornVerse’s official Twitter account is @porn_verse.

PornVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PornVerse (PVERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PornVerse has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PornVerse is 0.00080598 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $32,528.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pornverse.land.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PornVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PornVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PornVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

