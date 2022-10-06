Primate Price Tops $0.0180 (PRIMATE)

Primate (PRIMATE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Primate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Primate has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $65,980.00 worth of Primate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primate has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primate alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Primate

Primate was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Primate’s total supply is 2,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,291,713 tokens. Primate’s official Twitter account is @benjibananas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primate is medium.com/benji-bananas. The official website for Primate is www.benjibananas.com.

Primate Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primate (PRIMATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Primate has a current supply of 2,060,000,000 with 141,087,223 in circulation. The last known price of Primate is 0.01784566 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $16,466.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.benjibananas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.