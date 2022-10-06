Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BATS ICF opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

