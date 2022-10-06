Private Ocean LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

