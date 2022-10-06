Private Ocean LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after buying an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after buying an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.



