Private Ocean LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.