Private Ocean LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

