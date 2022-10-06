Private Ocean LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

